Dizo Teases its Next Product to be a Mobile Phone After Wireless Earphones

Dizo, Realme’s AIoT sub-brand, introduced a couple of wireless earphones last week. The company is already giving a glimpse of its next product. It is not an AIot device but a mobile phone.

Dizo teased its mobile phone on Twitter. It reveals that the next product is a feature phone with a circular island on the rear housing a camera and flash.

Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent. Get the complete package, soon. Can you guess the product ?#DIZO #realmeTechLife pic.twitter.com/RHvNTJ0U6g — DIZO (@DIZOTech) July 2, 2021

Realme sub-brand hasn’t revealed anything about the phone, but it might be Dizo 500 that got FCC certification in May. That one has a brand logo on the rear panel, the teased pictures only show the textured back cover.

There might be the chance that Dizo tweaked the design later. If the phone is teased by Realme’s sub-brand, then it will be a dual-sim phone, 2G connectivity, a microSD card slot, and a 1,830 mAh battery.

At FCC, the Star 500 was joined by the Star 300. It has a smaller screen but a battery capacity of 2,500 mAh. The Star 300 includes dual-SIM compatibility, 2G connectivity, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion, just like the Star 500.

There’s no official news about the Star 300, but since Dizo has begun its promotional campaign, you may expect to learn more about these feature phones shortly.