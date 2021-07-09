Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Watch the adorable Video of a dog bringing a cow for sleepover

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 07:19 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Dog

Do you recall how difficult it was to convince your parents to let you and your pals have a sleepover? It took a lot of begging and persuading for many people to get the response to change from “no” to “yes.” The identical scene is depicted in this adorable video. The fact that it includes a lovely dog bringing home its companion, who happens to be a cow, adds to the hilarity.

The video was accompanied by a humorous caption, which only adds to the humor of the clip. “Mom, can she sleep over tonight? I will clean my room tomorrow! Pleeeeease??” the caption reads.

This text is a fantastic match for the accompanying video. The video begins with ‘mom’ opening the front door to the house. The cute puppy is begging for a sleepover outside the door, and the cow pal is almost attempting to be coy. While watching this video, make sure the volume is turned up.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Since being shared on Twitter earlier today, the video has collected over 5,000 likes.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PM orders performance
2 mins ago
PM Imran Khan will ‘never compromise’ on Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting opposition’s undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir Policy,...
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues
7 mins ago
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed problems...
Huge cat
8 mins ago
Huge cat comes to life on a massive billboard in Toyko, video went viral

Here's a video of a high-tech billboard in Tokyo depicting a 3D...
Coronavirus
17 mins ago
Vaccine certificate mandatory to enter public places: Sindh

Due to the increasing fear of the fourth Covid wave across the...
New EU agency
18 mins ago
EU agency aims to combat crypto laundering

The European Union (EU) has proposed the establishment of a new agency...
National Minerals Data Centre being set up to facilitate investors
20 mins ago
National Minerals Data Centre being set up to facilitate investors

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division would initiate a new project to compile the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM orders performance
2 mins ago
PM Imran Khan will ‘never compromise’ on Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting opposition’s undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir Policy,...
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues
7 mins ago
Minister assures Prgmea team of resolving garment sector issues

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed problems...
Huge cat
8 mins ago
Huge cat comes to life on a massive billboard in Toyko, video went viral

Here's a video of a high-tech billboard in Tokyo depicting a 3D...
Coronavirus
17 mins ago
Vaccine certificate mandatory to enter public places: Sindh

Due to the increasing fear of the fourth Covid wave across the...