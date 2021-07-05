Double Click 728 x 90
Dwayne Johnson thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 12:17 pm
Dwayne Johnson

It’s been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson made the shift from WWE to acting, and the actor has reportedly revealed who is the best actor he’s ever worked with.

Johnson, 48, co-stars in the upcoming Netflix action comedy Red Notice opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, according to We Got This Covered. Johnson calls Reynolds a “big fan” and believes he is the best actor he has ever worked with.

This report, which came from an insider named Daniel Richtman, has elicited no public reaction from Johnson or Reynolds.

Reynolds also appeared in 2019 Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, helmed by Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.

Red Notification has an elite player cast including Dwayne ‘The Stone’ Johnson, Lady Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds – it’s set to be perhaps the greatest film that Netflix has at any point made.

The film is about an Interpol specialist who endeavors to find the world’s most needed craftsmanship cheat. Red Notice and Escape from Spiderhead will air on Netflix later this year.

