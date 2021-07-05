Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ed Sheeran feels honored to perform for the England football squad

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 12:03 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Ed Sheeran becomes the UK's richest musicians

Ed Sheeran, who attended England’s Euro 2020 match versus Germany at Wembley, has expressed his feelings about singing for the national team.

Sheeran’s appearance at the national team’s St George’s Park HQ last month thrilled them.

Sheeran claims he was asked by England captain Harry Kane during an appearance on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros.

“At the end of the night, we’re in a circle, all hands around,” he added. “I mean for me, just as an English boy, being in the centre of the England team, it was really great.

“I’ve had amazing moments in my life, but I don’t think there are many moments that will top that.”

Yesterday, Ed Sheeran was in attendance at Wembley Stadium for England’s Euro 2020 match versus Germany. On Wednesday, they will meet Denmark in the semi-finals (July 7).

“Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dwayne Johnson
10 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson made the shift from WWE...
Blake Shelton
58 mins ago
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tie the knot after six years together

After six years of dating, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are said...
Sonam Kapoor halloween
1 hour ago
Sonam Kapoor speaks up against the pay differences in Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, the gorgeous Bollywood actress, has spoken out about the increasing...
Courteney Cox
2 hours ago
Courteney Cox celebrates 4th July with pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa

American actress, Courteney Cox made an appearance with close friends Jennifer Aniston...
Katie Price
3 hours ago
Katie Price in immense pain following major cosmetic surgery

Katie Price, a former glamour model, is said to be in excruciating...
The Big Picture
12 hours ago
The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh Set To Make His TV Debut

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is making his television debut with a unique...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung
5 mins ago
One UI 4.0 Beta Program Rumours Frustratingly Vague; No Official Announcement from Samsung

One UI 4.0 is going to be the next major upgrade for...
Dwayne Johnson
10 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson made the shift from WWE...
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features
39 mins ago
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Receives Android 11 Update With Many New Features

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy...
Bilawal Bhutto Likely To Visit US In Next Few Days
42 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto Likely To Visit US In Next Few Days

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to visit...