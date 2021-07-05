Ed Sheeran feels honored to perform for the England football squad

Ed Sheeran, who attended England’s Euro 2020 match versus Germany at Wembley, has expressed his feelings about singing for the national team.

Sheeran’s appearance at the national team’s St George’s Park HQ last month thrilled them.

Sheeran claims he was asked by England captain Harry Kane during an appearance on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros.

“At the end of the night, we’re in a circle, all hands around,” he added. “I mean for me, just as an English boy, being in the centre of the England team, it was really great.

“I’ve had amazing moments in my life, but I don’t think there are many moments that will top that.”

Yesterday, Ed Sheeran was in attendance at Wembley Stadium for England’s Euro 2020 match versus Germany. On Wednesday, they will meet Denmark in the semi-finals (July 7).

“Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard the news: it’s coming home.”