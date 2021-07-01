Ed Sheeran’s TikTok show for Euro 2020 smashes records

Ed Sheeran’s recent TikTok livestream performance, in which he debuted “Bad Habits,” was the most-watched artist performance on the platform ever.

Ed Sheeran’s TikTok livestream comeback performance for UEFA Euro 2020 received over 5.5 million views.

The TikTok livestream and two replays of a performance that included the live debut of Sheeran’s new song “Bad Habits,” his first since 2019, contributed to the record-breaking views. Sheeran’s 5.6 million TikTok fans were able to watch the virtual event.

The event, which was a webcast live from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road stadium as part of UEFA Euro 2020, featured augmented reality and staging designed specifically for vertical video shooting to meet the TikTok style. Sheeran’s comeback TikToks have received over 150 million views since the start of the “Bad Habits” campaign.

TikTok’s head of music operations in the UK, Paul Hourican, said: “The TikTok UEFA 2020 show was an incredible moment for our community around the world and a watershed moment for live music streaming. Alongside the numbers, Ed’s unmissable live show has creatively raised the bar as to what is possible within the live streaming format and demonstrated the scale and ambition TikTok can deliver for artists.”

TikTok has quickly become the go-to platform for musicians trying to promote their music and brand while also attracting new fans. The platform is used by 80% of users to discover new music. TikTok’s captivating app design, which provides instant gratification, allows artists to engage and interact with their viewers in a more natural way than other social media sites such as Facebook.

Watch the record-breaking live performance: