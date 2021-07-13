Double Click 728 x 90
Eidul Adha 2021 holidays: Fake notification on social media

Roman Ahmed

13th Jul, 2021.
fake notification

A fake notification is circulating on social media and it’s being constantly shared on WhatsApp groups concerning Eidul Adha holidays.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat tweeted and shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is “fake”.

It has been extensively shared on social media stages, generating misperception among the public about the dates for the Eidul Azha holidays this year.

Previously, the federal government is absolute to grant a three-day holiday for Eidul Adha.

Whereas, the holidays will fall from July 20 to July 22 to celebrate the three days of Eid.

Sources have further claimed that the Interior Ministry sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a four-day holiday.

On the contrary, in case of three holidays, employees will have to continue office on the third day of Eid, stated sources.

Download BOL News App for latest news

