Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Eidul Azha 2021: Nine-day holiday for government employees

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 09:42 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
eidul azha

This year government workers are expected to get a nine-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, according to the sources.

According to the sources report, Eid holidays in Pakistan are predicted to start from July 17 as the government workers perceive Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays.

Whereas, the Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by Eidul Azha holidays on July 21, 22, and 23. The entire number of holidays will amount to nine days.

Offices are anticipated to reopen from July 25.

On the contrary, there has been no official statement, has been made by the government yet.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee held today in Karachi for the Zil Hajj moon and an announcement made by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad after consultations with experts and committee members that the Eidul Azha will be held on July 21.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Islamabad
6 mins ago
Pakistan does not have the capacity for more immigrants: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has frolicked...
corona in punjab
25 mins ago
Counters to be set at public places to check Covid vaccination certificates, Punjab

The government of Punjab reintroduced its strategies against Covid-19, deciding to set...
Sukkur crocodile attack kills a four-year-old girl
53 mins ago
Sukkur crocodile attack kills a four-year-old girl

Sukkur – A four-year-old girl was allegedly attacked and eaten alive in...
New cars
2 hours ago
By 2035, Europe will be emission-free for new cars, according to a report

Mercedes just announced that it would accelerate its electric vehicle plans this...
dg isprr
2 hours ago
India did not invest in Afghanistan in good faith: DG ISPR

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations - ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar...
President Alvi
2 hours ago
President Alvi links Pakistan’s development to Karachi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the country’s development and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Islamabad
6 mins ago
Pakistan does not have the capacity for more immigrants: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has frolicked...
corona in punjab
25 mins ago
Counters to be set at public places to check Covid vaccination certificates, Punjab

The government of Punjab reintroduced its strategies against Covid-19, deciding to set...
Sukkur crocodile attack kills a four-year-old girl
53 mins ago
Sukkur crocodile attack kills a four-year-old girl

Sukkur – A four-year-old girl was allegedly attacked and eaten alive in...
New cars
2 hours ago
By 2035, Europe will be emission-free for new cars, according to a report

Mercedes just announced that it would accelerate its electric vehicle plans this...