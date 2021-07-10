Eidul Azha 2021: Nine-day holiday for government employees

This year government workers are expected to get a nine-day holiday on account of Eidul Azha, according to the sources.

According to the sources report, Eid holidays in Pakistan are predicted to start from July 17 as the government workers perceive Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays.

Whereas, the Hajj holiday would be on July 20, followed by Eidul Azha holidays on July 21, 22, and 23. The entire number of holidays will amount to nine days.

Offices are anticipated to reopen from July 25.

On the contrary, there has been no official statement, has been made by the government yet.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee held today in Karachi for the Zil Hajj moon and an announcement made by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad after consultations with experts and committee members that the Eidul Azha will be held on July 21.