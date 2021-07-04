Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 11:32 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral

Elephant like to enjoy dust baths and often spend most of its time in them.

 

A newborn elephant was seen enjoying a dust bath in a video posted by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and social media fans enjoyed watching the short movie. The 30-second video has already been seen over 6,000 times.

 

As seen in the video clip, Kinyei, the baby elephant, enjoyed every moment of having a dust bath, and by looking at his expressions, it is quite clear he had lots of fun.

 

Dust baths are quite beneficial for elephants because the muddy layer coats their skin and protects them from the sun’s harmful rays.

 

“Dust baths are incredibly fun, just ask Kinyei! But they serve a practical purpose too, coating the orphans in a layer of earth that protects their skin from the sun. The herd dives in daily, as part of their daily routine,” Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said in the caption of his post.

 

Watch the video here:

The video garnered several likes and retweets while social media users posted heart emoticons in the comments section.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Red Panda Found A Day After it Went Missing From German Zoo
24 hours ago
Red Panda Found A Day After it Went Missing From German Zoo

A red panda from Duisburg Zoo, a western German city that went...
Elephant
3 days ago
Elephant Caught stealing leftover milk in new viral video

The elephant calf was seen approaching a box of empty milk bottles...
Youngest Mom
5 days ago
UK’s 11-Year-Old Tween, Gives Birth

United Kingdom: The youngest mother to have a baby is reportedly an...
Real-Life Tarzan
6 days ago
Real-Life Tarzan who lived 41 years in the jungle didn’t know women existed

Real-life Tarzan Ho Van Lang, the man who lived inside the jungle...
woman falls prey to dog attack
6 days ago
Another woman falls prey to dog attack

A woman succumbed to her injuries from a dog attack at the...
1 week ago
This incredible video of a snake is crazy viral with 48 Million Views

Zookeeper Jay Brewer shared an incredible video of a snake on his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued
16 mins ago
Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued

A Philippine military chief says a military plane carrying 85 people has...
Shah Rukh Khan
24 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan wants to feature in Alia Bhatt’s next production

Alia Bhatt announced the shooting of her debut film as a producer,...
Aamir Khan
47 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announces their divorce

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced...
Naseeruddin Shah
1 hour ago
Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms by a source

Naseeruddin Shah, the famouNaseeruddins Bollywood actor who was admitted three days ago...