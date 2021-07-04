Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral

Elephant like to enjoy dust baths and often spend most of its time in them.

A newborn elephant was seen enjoying a dust bath in a video posted by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and social media fans enjoyed watching the short movie. The 30-second video has already been seen over 6,000 times.

As seen in the video clip, Kinyei, the baby elephant, enjoyed every moment of having a dust bath, and by looking at his expressions, it is quite clear he had lots of fun.

Dust baths are quite beneficial for elephants because the muddy layer coats their skin and protects them from the sun’s harmful rays.

“Dust baths are incredibly fun, just ask Kinyei! But they serve a practical purpose too, coating the orphans in a layer of earth that protects their skin from the sun. The herd dives in daily, as part of their daily routine,” Sheldrick Wildlife Trust said in the caption of his post.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered several likes and retweets while social media users posted heart emoticons in the comments section.