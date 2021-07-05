Elon Musk expresses support for Britney Spears through a tweet

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk recently came out to expressed his support for American singer Britney Spears.

Took to his Twitter handle, Elon tweeted ‘Free Britney’.

Free Britney — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

Musk has not made any other statement regarding the pop star’s conservatorship but his recent tweet.

According to the reports, Britney has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years. It all began when she suffered a public breakdown after her separation from Kevin Federline after which her father Jamie Spears was legally given control over her estate and all aspects of life.

Moreover, a conservatorship is a legal provision created for people who are not equipped to make their own decisions or can be trusted to have autonomy over their lives. On June 23, Spears had appeared virtually before Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny and demanded her independence,

During the hearing, she had said, “I just want my life back. I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”