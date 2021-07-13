Elsa Pataky reveals her husband Chris Hemsworth’s hidden talent

Elsa Pataky and her family seem busy as the actress recently uploaded a photo of herself and her sons riding dirt bikes. Now it appears that the entire family spent the weekend at pony camp, where Chris Hemsworth learned a new skill to add to his portfolio.

The 44-year-old actress turned to Instagram on Monday to share photos from her family’s weekend adventure. The first video in the series showed the ‘Thor’ actor braiding the hair of a horse.

The next adorable picture showed Hemsworth with his children each on a horse. More in the batch showed the couple happily braiding the horse’s hair together, and then all three of the couple’s children riding horses around.

Pataky captioned the post, “Any more skills apart from platting indias pony for competition @chrishemsworth? 👍😜4 days pony camp, lots of wins and lots of fun. /Alguna otra habilidad que no sea trenzar la crin del pony de india para la competición @chrishemsworth? 4 días de campamento de Caballos, varios premios y un montón de diversión!”

Fans took to the comment section of the post to share how much they love this wholesome content of the famous couple’s family. One fan wrote, “This actually made my day😂😂.” Another commenter wrote, “Awwww how sweet 🙂,” and “Omg too cute!”

Pataky and Hemsworth have three children together, India Rose, Sasha, and Tristan, whom they married in 2010.