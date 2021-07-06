Emirates First-Class Lounge Reopens for Premium Travelers

Emirates has re-opened its first-class lounge at Dubai International Concourse B to serve the increasing population of premium travelers to and from Emirates’ hub.

Emirates chose this move as more countries are easing restrictions and introduce the rules that enable international travel.

Emirates’ business class lounge in Concourse B, which has been opened since July of last year for first and business class passengers as well as qualifying Skywards members, will remain open.

Customers can enjoy a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates first class lounge, including a complimentary facial treatment at the Timeless Spa, complimentary services at Shoeshine by Mr. Cobbler, four fine champagne vintages at the dedicated Moet and Chandon bar, special offers at luxury wine and spirits retailer Le Clos, and a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates first class lounge.

The Emirates first class lounge also features refreshed and spacious seatings in the dining, rest, and social areas.

In addition to a world-class wine collection, Emirates first-class customers can enjoy a brand new menu with more than 55 individuals, created by chefs at Emirates Flight Catering.

Customers traveling from different time zones will appreciate the lounge’s all-day breakfast and lunch offerings, which are available 24 hours a day.

There’s also a large assortment of refreshing ice creams and mocktails on the menu.