England vs Pakistan: England beats Pakistan by 52 runs

After recording an enormous 9-wicket win in the opening ODI, the England team has sealed the series on Saturday by winning the second ODI in the series.

England scored a target of moderate 247 runs, Pakistan was all out on 195 to secure a 2-0 in series.

Saud continued to remain firm at the crease but wickets deteriorating at the other end kept structural stress on Pakistan.

Earlier, Hasan Ali’s five-wicket haul played an important role for Pakistan to bowl out England for 247.

Sent into bat first, England was blemished by an initial strike of Hasan who caught in-form Dawid Malan in slips.

Shaheen Shah Afridi trailed his partner and detached another player of the previous match, Zak Crawley to decrease England to 21-2 in 4.1 overs.

Phil Salt and James Vince rescued England by scoring a half-century each to take their team to 118-2.

Salt made his maiden ODI fifty and scored 60 off 54 balls spiked with 10 boundaries, whereas Vince brought up his second fifty and managed to get 56 runs on the board.

Whereas, Skipper Ben Stokes, who was playing his 100th ODI, managed to score just 22 runs when Pakistani bowlers rebounded back in the game. They abridged the hosts from 118-2 to 160-5 in middle-overs.

Lewis Gregory and Brydon Carse played handy knocks, partnered for scoring 69 runs together. Gregory garnered 40 runs whereas Carse made 31.

Apart from Hasan, Haris Rauf bagged two wickets, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen took a wicket each.

While chasing 248, Pakistani batters looked shaky and in a hurry to give away their wickets easily. Imam-ul-Haq has failed again as he managed to score just a run before giving away his wicket to Lewis Gregory in the second over.

Babar Azam fell after scoring 19 which brought in Saud in the play. The left-handed batter scored 56 off 77 balls in just his second ODI. Shadab Khan made 21 whereas Hasan played quickly to score 31 off 17 balls with the help of three sixes and two boundaries.

Shaheen supported Shahood in the end with taking singles but it wasn’t enough for Pakistan. He got out after scoring 18.

Lewis Gregory bagged three wickets while Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, and Matt Parkinson took two wickets each. Carse took a scalp.