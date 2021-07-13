England whitewash Pakistan in complete ODI series

England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the third and final match, taking the series 3-0 on Tuesday.

After being outplayed in the first two ODIs, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side accomplished well with the bat.

A record-breaking presentation by the skipper aided Pakistan to post a target of 332 runs for England in the third and final ODI of the series at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

In response, James Vince and Lewis Gregory helped England win (332/7).

With an exciting inning of 158 runs, Babar Azam has become the first Pakistan captain to reach the landmark.

He has also become the fastest player to score the 14th ODI century of his career.

The 26-year-old batsman attained the title in 81 innings while Hasham Amla and Davis Warner extended the milestone in 84 and 98 innings, respectively.

Whereas, Imamul Haq scored 56 runs while Mohammad Rizwan made 74 to help the team set an attractive target for hosts.

England on Tuesday won the toss and adopted to bowl first against Pakistan.

The hosts who have exposed their bench forte by taking an incontrovertible 2-0 lead with a second-string team will look to closure the three-match ODI series against Pakistan today.

England settling the first one-dayer at Cardiff by nine wickets and the second match at Lord’s by 52 runs, secured a whitewash with another win.