England whitewash Pakistan in complete ODI series

Roman Ahmed

14th Jul, 2021. 01:34 am
england-complete-odi-series-whitewash

England defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the third and final match, taking the series 3-0 on Tuesday.

After being outplayed in the first two ODIs, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side accomplished well with the bat.

A record-breaking presentation by the skipper aided Pakistan to post a target of 332 runs for England in the third and final ODI of the series at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

In response, James Vince and Lewis Gregory helped England win (332/7).

With an exciting inning of 158 runs, Babar Azam has become the first Pakistan captain to reach the landmark.

He has also become the fastest player to score the 14th ODI century of his career.

The 26-year-old batsman attained the title in 81 innings while Hasham Amla and Davis Warner extended the milestone in 84 and 98 innings, respectively.

Whereas, Imamul Haq scored 56 runs while Mohammad Rizwan made 74 to help the team set an attractive target for hosts.

England on Tuesday won the toss and adopted to bowl first against Pakistan.

The hosts who have exposed their bench forte by taking an incontrovertible 2-0 lead with a second-string team will look to closure the three-match ODI series against Pakistan today.

England settling the first one-dayer at Cardiff by nine wickets and the second match at Lord’s by 52 runs, secured a whitewash with another win.

US secretary antony blinkin
39 mins ago
US warns China it stands behind South China Sea and is committed to Philippine defense

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has restated the US' commitment...
blockchain
42 mins ago
Blockchain: Australian government announced an AUD 5.6 million award

The Australian government announced an AUD 5.6 million awards to two blockchain...
Budget 2021-22 Fawad Chaudhry
1 hour ago
Fawad Chaudhry sheds light on COVID-19 situation in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while shedding light on...
pakistan army on corona lockdown
1 hour ago
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations...
perfume
1 hour ago
This is why your perfume says more about your personality than you think

One person may love the smell of an expensive perfume while another...
Sri Lanka Middle East Travel Ban
1 hour ago
Pakistan to increase International Flights operations to 50 percent

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)...
