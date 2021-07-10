Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Eshal Fayyaz adorns in her stylish and trendy dressing

Tahir Yameen

11th Jul, 2021. 12:33 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Eshal Fayyaz

Eshal Fayyaz is a well-known Pakistani actress and model. She started her career as a fashion model, then moved on to acting, where she demonstrated her acting skills.

In 2015, Eshal starred alongside Noor Hassan in the drama series “Abro.” Her popularity grew as a result of the drama Abro, and she became a well-known figure in Pakistan.

Fans love her styling and want to see her more often in trendy outfits. Eshal Fayyaz is famous for her western dressing. She carries the skirts and tops with ease

We have collected a couple of her photos in which she wears skirts and looks absolutely stunning. In a few other photos, she is seen wearing denim with style.

Have a look at her pictures:

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Kompal
13 mins ago
Kompal Iqbal Posts a Lovely Throwback Picture of Her Engagement Ceremony

Kompal Iqbal is a talented actress and model with a lot of...
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she spends time in New York City, See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is glowing as she visits her New York City restaurant....
9 hours ago
Why Strings split after 33 years

Growing up listening to the songs like ‘Dor’ and ‘Yeh hai meri...
Faiza Saleem
1 day ago
Faiza Saleem is on vacation with her friends in northern areas of Pakistan

Faiza Saleem is a Karachi-based lawyer turned comedian. She was Pakistan's first...
BTS ARMY Playlist
1 day ago
BTS first ever ARMY Playlist of solo released

The Korean boy band BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo...
Nadia Hussain
1 day ago
Nadia Hussain reveals everything About Her Diet & Skin Regime

A beautiful Pakistani actress and model Nadia Hussain. She is also famous...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kompal
13 mins ago
Kompal Iqbal Posts a Lovely Throwback Picture of Her Engagement Ceremony

Kompal Iqbal is a talented actress and model with a lot of...
corona in bangladesh
36 mins ago
Bangladesh secures 17.5 million coronavirus vaccines after caseload crosses 1 million

Bangladesh has closed deals for 17.5 million more coronavirus vaccine doses, the...
lloyd austin
60 mins ago
US Defense Secretary seeks international support to resolve Afghan conflict

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for international pressure to enable a...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefs media
2 hours ago
Pakistan does not have the capacity for more immigrants: FM Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has frolicked...