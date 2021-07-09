Euro 2020 Final: Tickets prices are skyrocketing on resale websites

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy is expected to draw over 60,000 fans to Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 21:00 CEST, and it appears like everyone is keen to secure a ticket.

The final of Euro 2020 is sold out, but fans have been attempting to get tickets through resale websites, where prices have soared in the days leading up to the event, especially after England qualified on Wednesday night after defeating Denmark in the semi-finals.

The cheapest tickets available on second-hand internet platforms start at roughly 3,800 euros and have gone up to 20,000 euros on some websites, despite the fact that the tickets were originally priced at a moderate 95 euros, as specified on UEFA’s official website.

Fans have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the United Kingdom’s restrictive COVID-19 limitations, which require passengers to isolate for 10 days after arriving in England.

According to Reuters, UEFA has secured an agreement with the British government that will enable up to 1,000 fans to travel in from Italy to attend the final.

Italy has only won the European Championship once in their history, in 1968, and they finished second in 2000 and 2012, losing to France and Spain, respectively.

Meanwhile, England will compete in their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup. They had never won the European Championship or even made it to the final previously. Until now.