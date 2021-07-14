Euro 2020: Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend the final

The Euro 2020 final, in which Italy defeated England to win the title, included a number of memorable events. However, one particular incident — unrelated to the match – has already gone viral. It involves two Mario and pizza-dressed Italian fans.

They stood out among the crowd at Wembley Stadium and attracted people’s attention. They were both dressed up in their finery.

The fans’ photos and videos are suddenly going viral. Here’s one such Twitter user who shared their video. In the video, a man dressed as Mario converses with a lady dressed as pizza. The woman in the video’s dissatisfied facial expression has just contributed to the humor of the situation.

“I’m more interested in what Mario is saying to the Pizza,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look: