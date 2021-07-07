Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai announced that the exams of classes 10 and 12 will start on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference Tarakai said the government has confirmed all the necessary preparations for holding examinations under firm surveillance of SOPs against COVID.

He further stated that the examinations of classes 10 and 12 will start from July 10 and then after a gap of one week, exams of grades 9 and 11 will take place.

Whereas only the selected subjects will be examined by the board.

Furthermore, the government has decided to utilize the summer vacations by keeping school timings from 07:00 am to 11:00 am for studies at schools, said Minister.