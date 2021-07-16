Experts fret about destruction of Indus Delta

HYDERABAD: Experts and environmentalists have expressed concerns over the destruction of the Indus Delta due to the lack of flowing water in the Kotri downstream of the River Indus and said that the paucity of water in the Kotri downstream has severely affected the aquatic organism, plants and wildlife.

Addressing a seminar titled “Climate Change in Indus Delta”, organised by the Coastal Studies Research Centre of Sindh University, Thatta Campus in collaboration with the WWF-Pakistan, the experts appealed to the quarters concerned to conduct further research on the Indus Delta to find out the reasons of the destruction.

They demanded immediate measures to ensure availability of the required quantity of water in the Kotri downstream so that the sea rise might be prevented, which had been playing havoc in the areas.

Sindh University Thatta Campus pro-vice-chancellor Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon said that the climate change, increase in pollution and non-supply of required freshwater to the River Indus below Kotri barrage had wreaked havoc in Thatta and Badin districts, while due to the rise in the sea level from time-to-time fertile lands have been devastated, affecting the local population.

“Dangerous environmental effects can be felt on the vast Indus Delta in Sindh. This is alarming for the local populace, aquatic as well as wildlife,” he said.

Coastal Research Studies Centre director Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar said that the sea was advancing and destroying the productive land of the Delta, as well as the forests.

He said Zulfiqarabad and other projects in the name of development had severely affected the wildlife and aquatic existence in the Delta.

Environmentalist Saeedul Islam said that of the 123 countries in the world, Sindh Delta is on the top in terms of destruction of forests and trees, while of the eight varieties of tamarind, only four varieties were surviving.

Owing to the lack of water in Kotri downstream, the forests were diminishing, as no plants and trees were growing due to scarcity of freshwater.

Experts Fiza Shah, Saba Ayub, Waqas Ahmed and others demanded the World Environment Organisation (WEO) to conduct an investigation into the destruction of fertile lands, deforestation and environmental impacts of the rise in the sea level in the Indus Delta.

They urged the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and the federal government to take immediate action, in this regard, to save the fertile lands and wildlife by ensuring the supply of freshwater in the Kotri downstream.