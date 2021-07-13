Double Click 728 x 90
Experts term water scarcity, transportation key challenges for Pakistan

13th Jul, 2021. 06:40 pm
KARACHI: Pakistan has witnessed a 400 per cent decrease in its water capita ratio from 5,600 cubic metres/capita in 1947 to 1,038 cubic metres/capita in recent years, and this is a matter of serious concern.

This was expressed by Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Dr Nausheen, while addressing a webinar by Bayer Pakistan titled, “Water on the roll: Improving access to water in Pakistan” to mark their H2O water wheel project.

The H2O water wheels are specially designed 40-litre drum containers with handles, which enable people to roll water from its source rather than carry it on their heads in the traditional way; in terracotta pots. The project will benefit approximately 14,000 people directly in rural areas of Sindh and Punjab.

Dr Nausheen said that Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world and water scarcity is a very serious threat, which will be aggravated by 2025, leaving very limited water for use.

“The inadequate supply of water further aggravates the situation of food and security, affecting the lives and livelihood of the poor and deprived communities in Pakistan.

Besides, she said, the water quality is another issue and Pakistan is among top 10 countries with the greatest number of people living without access to safe water.

“Contaminated water is the main reason why Pakistan has still not been able to eradicate polio from the country, while infant mortality because of diarrhea (whose source is contaminated water) is also a very big issue in Pakistan,” she said.

“We would study this model of water wheels project, as it is a unique solution to provide access to clean water to women and underserved communities.”

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam said climate change is a reality in Pakistan. “On a policy level, we are focused on nature-based solutions (like tree plantation) to climate changes,” he added.

“Pakistan is certainly a water scarce country but it is not a country without water,”’ the minister said, adding: “We are now trying to restore our wetlands and store the water that gets wasted through our macro level project “Recharge Pakistan” that is aimed at Pakistan’s water security through cost-effective ecosystem-based adaptation.”
Bayer Pakistan chief executive officer and managing director Imran Ahmad Khan said that being a life-science company Bayer is carrying out targeted interventions to help underserved communities across Pakistan.

“Our aim is to make their livelihood better through easy access to water that is used for different purposes like hygiene, sanitation, farming etc,” Khan said.

Pakistan is the third most water-stressed country, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the people’s lives are deeply affected by water scarcity and poor infrastructure of water distribution.

