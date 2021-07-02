Double Click 728 x 90
Expo 2020 Dubai Unveils the Ticket Prices, Event Kick starts From July 18

muzzamil mehboob

02nd Jul, 2021. 10:50 am
Expo 2020 Dubai has recently unveiled the prices for the event tickets as the preparations enter the final stage.

A one-day ticket will cost AED95 ($26). If anyone is interested in attending the whole event, the ticket will cost AED495 ($135).

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets will be available worldwide from July 18.

Organizers are confident that the event will attract 25 million visits and are optimistic that the international travel situation will improve as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The prices and goals of the event were confirmed by the officials during a press meeting earlier.

The event will kick start from October 1 and will continue until the end of March next year.

Expo will feature entertainment, music, live events, and restaurants in addition to pavilions for participating countries.

The briefing further added that under-18s will have free entry.

Disabled people will also enter free, while the person accompanying them, or caretaker, will avail 50pc discount on entry.

The 480-hectare site, which spans more than 600 football fields, has been dubbed a “future city,” with plans for high-tech launches powered by artificial intelligence.

Expo 2020 Dubai was delayed by a year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked how much the delay might have cost Dubai by Breaking Travel News, a spokesperson said: “While we have had to make some difficult decisions as a result of postponement and the impact of the pandemic, our financial position remains strong.”

“We remain committed and ready to deliver an exceptional World Expo.”

