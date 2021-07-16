Extremely Delicious Homemade Mango Mojito and Easy to Make

Simple and easy refreshing homemade Mango Mojito recipe. Refreshing mint and lime and sweet Mango make this a perfect drink for any outdoor event. Mango Mojito is refreshing and great for quenching that thirst in the heat. Serve it with loads of ice cubes.

Ingredients

Mango cubes 200gram

Lemon juice 2 tabs

Caster sugar 1 & ½ tabs

Mint leaves 5-7

Lime slices 2

Crushed ice

Soaked basil seeds 1 tab

7up

Method

In a blender jug, add mango, lemon juice, and caster sugar, blend well & set aside.

In a mason jar add mint leaves, lime slices & muddle to extract juices.

Add crushed ice, soaked basil seeds, mango mixture & 7up.

Garnish with mango cubes, mint leaves & serve and enjoy!

A lot of people avoid eating mangoes as much as they would like. They think that eating mangoes every day could make you put on weight.

According to nutritionists, “Mangoes are fat-free, cholesterol-free, and salt-free and are super fruits for summers. They are great nourishers for the body.” However, that does not mean one eats mangoes the whole day in every meal.

In fact, mangoes can help in losing weight, only if they are eaten within a specified calorie limit. Mango is rich in vitamin C and vitamin A, iron, copper, and abundant potassium that is great for the body.

However, it is an energy food and provides a sugar rush to your body keeping you energetic and active throughout the day.

A medium-sized mango weighs around 200 gm and provides.