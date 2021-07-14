Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong Opens in Vietnam

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong has opened its hotel in Vietnam for the first time.

The 181-room hotel, which is located in the Binh Duong province and is inspired by the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, provides a welcoming and seamless experience, positioning it to become the preferred destination for travelers in southern Vietnam.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Fairfield by Marriott to Vietnam with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.”

“The opening marks the fifth brand entry within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio into the fast-growing country of Vietnam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers.”

“We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Vietnam to offer new accommodations in attractive destinations.”

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is a perfect location for local businesses and foreign business travelers, as it is located in one of the province’s main business parks, which is home to around 70 international manufacturing companies.

Song Be Golf Resort, Dai Nam Tourist Complex, and Hoi Khanh Pagoda are just a few of the prominent tourist attractions in the area that guests can visit.

There are 181 spacious, modern, and well-equipped rooms with separate work and rest areas at Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong.

Meetings, seminars, and social gatherings can be held in the hotel’s 120 square meter function space.