Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong Opens in Vietnam

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:52 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong Opens in Vietnam

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong has opened its hotel in Vietnam for the first time.

The 181-room hotel, which is located in the Binh Duong province and is inspired by the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, provides a welcoming and seamless experience, positioning it to become the preferred destination for travelers in southern Vietnam.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Fairfield by Marriott to Vietnam with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.”

“The opening marks the fifth brand entry within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio into the fast-growing country of Vietnam – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers.”

“We look forward to expanding our portfolio further across Vietnam to offer new accommodations in attractive destinations.”

Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong is a perfect location for local businesses and foreign business travelers, as it is located in one of the province’s main business parks, which is home to around 70 international manufacturing companies.

Song Be Golf Resort, Dai Nam Tourist Complex, and Hoi Khanh Pagoda are just a few of the prominent tourist attractions in the area that guests can visit.

There are 181 spacious, modern, and well-equipped rooms with separate work and rest areas at Fairfield by Marriott South Binh Duong.

Meetings, seminars, and social gatherings can be held in the hotel’s 120 square meter function space.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility
7 mins ago
Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility

Manchester Airport said that incoming passengers will have to pass through the...
launches Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative
8 mins ago
“Govt. Committed To Introduce latest technologies to further ease lives of people”: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday launched the Letter of Administration...
Horoscope Today
15 mins ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 14 July, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Dia Mirza baby boy
23 mins ago
Dia Mirza Announces Birth Of baby boy Three Months After Her Marriage

Bollywood's iconic actress Dia Mirza has announced the birth of her baby...
Two security personnel embrace martyrdom In Kurram District Operation
36 mins ago
Two security personnel embrace martyrdom In Kurram District Operation

Two Pakistan Army soldiers, including an officer, embraced martyrdom while three others...
Kourtney Kardashian
47 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “are in it for the long haul”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "are in it for the long haul"...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility
7 mins ago
Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility

Manchester Airport said that incoming passengers will have to pass through the...
launches Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative
8 mins ago
“Govt. Committed To Introduce latest technologies to further ease lives of people”: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday launched the Letter of Administration...
Horoscope Today
15 mins ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 14 July, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Dia Mirza baby boy
23 mins ago
Dia Mirza Announces Birth Of baby boy Three Months After Her Marriage

Bollywood's iconic actress Dia Mirza has announced the birth of her baby...