Fatima Sana Shaikh blamed for Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao divorce

Social media is filled with users blaming actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for the divorce between Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao, on Saturday.

Fatima started trending on Twitter after she was blamed for being the main reason behind Khan’s divorce.

The “Dangal” actress persisted in silence, despite being suspected of playing a role in the divorce.

Fatima on Saturday took to her Instagram story to comment on a picture but avoided posting anything regarding the high profile divorce and her supposed participation in it.

Fans started commenting in her comment section on her Instagram posts which she posted two days ago.

“Congratulations on Aamir’s divorce,” wrote a user. Another said, “Sana are you going to marry Aamir Khan”

Her social media post was flooded with comments about Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s divorce but Sana chose to remain silent.