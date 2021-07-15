FBR asks ceramic tile retailers to install POS machines

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday asked the retailers of ceramic and other varieties of tiles to install the Point of Sales (POS) machines to document their sales.

A meeting was held at the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karachi in which senior officials of the tax office and representatives of the All Pakistan Tiles Association were present.

Nazir Ahmed Shoro, chief commissioner of RTO Karachi on the sidelines of the meeting told BOL News that installation of POS had been made mandatory for the retailers operating in specific environments.

The government had brought changes in the laws to encourage both buyers and sellers to make transactions in a documented regime, he added.

Shoro also said that the RTO Karachi had conducted a survey of various sectors for enforcing POS machines at their outlets. In this regard, a series of meetings has been planned with the representatives of the identified sectors.

The meeting with the retailers of ceramic and other varieties of tiles was also part of the ongoing exercise.

About the discussions at the meeting, Kazi Afzal, commissioner of the RTO Karachi said that the tile retailers had grievances, such as untrained staff for operating the POS machines.

The retailers were told that operating a POS did not require any special skill, he said, adding that it was made clear that the retailers operating at the premises of over 1,000 square-feet are required to install a POS.

At the meeting, it was discussed that the association had 450 members but all those were not operating in the required covered area. The members were informed that the area includes the covered area of a shop and the covered area of a godown/warehouse.

The FBR officials said the RTO Karachi had identified around 160 tile sellers for mandatory installation of POS. However, those retailers falling below the requirement would not be forced to install the POS machines. The association agreed to convince their members to comply with the mandatory requirement.