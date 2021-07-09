FBR chairman holds e-Kutchery

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmed on Friday interacted with the taxpayers by holding an e-Kutchery, a statement said.

The FBR said that as a sequel to e-Kutcheries held on a monthly basis to comply with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the FBR chairman held an e-Kutchery at the FBR headquarters and listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on the spot directives for their resolution.

The FBR chairman appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be considered for formulation of tax policies or initiating facilitative measures for the taxpayers, it added.

The chairman assured that the FBR was taking all possible measures to facilitate the taxpayers, and requested them to visit their nearest regional tax office (RTO) and collectorate to get rid of any problem confronted by them.

Ahmed had already instructed all the field offices to resolve all the outstanding issues of the taxpayers.