FBR implements electronic monitoring of sugar production

Shahnawaz AkhterWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 07:01 pm
Ittefaq Sugar Mills

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented electronic monitoring of sugar production to prevent revenue leakages, sources said on Tuesday.

The track and trace system for sugar products has been implemented from July 1, 2021 for the monitoring of production lines, a senior official of the revenue board said.

Through a notification on February 26, 2019, the Federal Board of Revenue issued rules for the implementation of the track and trace system. Further, on March 11, 2021, the revenue board issued a Sales Tax General Order (STGO) to notify that the monitoring system would be implemented from July 1, 2021.

“No sugar products shall be allowed to be removed from a production site, factory premises or manufacturing plant or import station without affixation of tax stamps/unique identification marketing (UIMs) with effect from July 1, 2021, which are to be obtained/procured from and applied by the FBR’s licensee company,” the FBR added.

The FBR also said that all manufacturers of sugar products are warranted under the law to make necessary arrangements for importation of application and other equipment required for successful installation and implementation of track and trace system at their production facilities.

The FBR sources said the electronic monitoring would help the revenue board record actual quantity of sugar production and utilisation of the raw material by the sugar millers.

The revenue board would get data of online monitoring from the sugar mills when they commence purchasing sugarcane from growers and start production of sugar products and subsequent selling to their dealers, the sources said, adding that the FBR plans online monitoring of production lines of five sectors, including tobacco products, beverages, sugar, fertiliser and cement.

 

