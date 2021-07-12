Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

FBR directs officials to file asset declarations

Web DeskWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 04:14 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
FBR directs officials to file asset declarations

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday directed the officials of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Pakistan Customs to submit their assets declaration, as was made mandatory for the government officials.

The revenue board said some officers were not filing this mandatory declaration; therefore, non-compliance will be treated as a misconduct and an action will be initiated under the government servant rules.

In a circular, the FBR said, according to Rule 12 of the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964, every government servant is liable to submit his/her annual declaration of assets and liabilities ended June 30 every year.

Also as per the S No 2.34-A (A guideline to performance evaluation), the timelines for all the employees of the Federal Board of Revenue, including its field formations to initiate and submit their performance evaluation reports, the officers are advised to submit their declarations by July 20, while the countersigning officer by July 31.

The record also showed that some officers/officials have not complied with this mandatory responsibility on time.

The revenue board directed all officers/officials to submit their assets declaration ended June 30, 2021 and the performance evaluation report due for the year 2020/21 or (missing if any) by July 7, 2021, failing which their performance allowance would be discontinued without any further notice and necessary action under the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020 would also be initiated on account of this ‘misconduct’.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Rihanna
4 mins ago
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky can’t stop smiling while filming music video

Pop singer Rihanna and ASAP have sparked collaboration rumors after being seen...
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players
11 mins ago
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racial discrimination against three...
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions
14 mins ago
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has warned its...
Ariana Grande
18 mins ago
Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Her Honeymoon With beau

Ameican actress and singer, Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez shared photos...
PSX holds gong ceremony to mark listing of Citi Pharma Limited
22 mins ago
PSX holds gong ceremony to mark listing of Citi Pharma Limited

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive development, as the...
Cabinet Approves 3G, 4G Deployment Projects For Ex-Fata, Sheikh Rashid
26 mins ago
Cabinet Approves 3G, 4G Deployment Projects For Ex-Fata, Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the federal cabinet has approved...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Rihanna
4 mins ago
Rihanna, beau A$AP Rocky can’t stop smiling while filming music video

Pop singer Rihanna and ASAP have sparked collaboration rumors after being seen...
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players
11 mins ago
Euro cup: British PM Condemns Racial discrimination Against Black Players

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racial discrimination against three...
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions
14 mins ago
SMEs urged to remain cautious with Afghan transactions

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has warned its...
Ariana Grande
18 mins ago
Ariana Grande Shares Photos from Her Honeymoon With beau

Ameican actress and singer, Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez shared photos...