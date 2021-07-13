Double Click 728 x 90
Federal cabinet grants three-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 09:48 pm
eid ul adha

The federal cabinet on Tuesday has approved three days of holidays on account of Eid-ul-Adha, starting from Tuesday, July 20 and ending on Thursday, July 22.

The statement was made after the conference of the federal cabinet where several important verdicts were given.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry informed the media about the coronavirus situation in the country and said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had projected five holidays but the cabinet has permitted only three.

Whereas, previously the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the prime minister, suggesting a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.

A fake notification is circulating on social media and it’s being constantly shared on WhatsApp groups concerning Eidul Adha holidays.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat tweeted and shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is “fake”.

