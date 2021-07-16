First Saudi disabled women soccer team lands a sponsorship deal

Al-Sadeeqat, the first soccer team in Saudi Arabia for women with disabilities, has been granted a sponsorship deal.

The contract was signed in Riyadh on Thursday by Princess Ghadeer Bint Abdullah Bin Saud, chair of the board of directors of the Friends of People with Disabilities Association (FPDA), and Faisal Al-Amro, partner and general manager of Pioneers Consulting.

People with disabilities are a significant and beloved part of Saudi society, and that the Kingdom pledges their rights in every way stated Princess Ghadeer.

Al-Amro said that in the seven years since the business was originated, Pioneers Consulting has received the trust of consumers in the public, private and non-profit sectors.

As part of its acceptance in social accountability, it is now proud to sponsor the Kingdom’s first soccer team for women with disabilities.

Princess Dania bint Abdullah bin Saud, further stated that one of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to safeguard that people with frailties are given the opening to contribute to the social life of the country and to empower them to progress and reach their full perspective. Such authorization is an essential part of the country’s supportable development plan.

She told Private News that the association looks forward to Al-Sadeeqat becoming the first officially credited team for women with special needs so that it can contest in local, regional, and international competitions under the association’s banner.

Princess Sarah bint Nawaf, who helps in running Al-Sadeeqat, said that the “team was established to help support the development of sporting abilities among women with disabilities. Participating in sports can help with the rehabilitation of disabled people and also has positive effects on their mental health”.

She told Private News that she anticipates that the team will help to multiply the contributions for people with disabilities in sport, and counselled families to encourage and support their children’s sporting dreams.

Al-Sadeeqat is just the beginning for the FPDA, which said that it hopes increases its activities to include other sports for disabled athletes.