Five terrorists killed in Quetta: CTD

Five alleged terrorists have been executed in the exchange of fire with Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Quetta’s Hazarganji.

Five terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire in Hazarganji and their bodies are being shifted to the hospital, stated spokesperson CTD.

It added that arms and explosive material were recovered from their compound.

Whereas, earlier in June, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had killed a suspected terrorist, in an operation in Quetta.

The operation had been carried out in the Goharabad area of Sariab, according to a CTD spokesperson.

On seeing the CTD men, the suspect had unbolted fire and launched a hand grenade in a bid to escape.