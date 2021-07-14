FO confirms Kohistan blast caused by ‘mechanical failure’

Dispelling rumors, the Foreign Office on Wednesday confirmed that nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis were killed in Kohistan after their bus plunged into a ravine after a blast was caused by a mechanical failure, resulting in gas leakage.

The FO, in a statement, said further investigations were underway and the local authorities were providing all possible assistance to the injured.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely in contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation,” it added.

Condoling with the families of the victims, the FO said the government and the people of Pakistan extend sincere condolences to the families of Chinese and Pakistani workers who lost their lives in the incident.

“We also pray for quick recovery of the injured,” the statement said.

The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan and China were close friends and Islamabad attaches great importance to the safety and security of the Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in the country.

Earlier in the day, China had asked Pakistan to punish the perpetrators of the bus attack. Beijing condemned the blast, expressed condolences and asked Pakistan to protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects,

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

“China has asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the truth, hold the perpetrators accountable and give them severe punishment,” he added.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan too extended its deep condolences to the victims and vowed do its best with Pakistan to properly deal with the aftermath.

The embassy also cautioned Chinese citizens, enterprises, and projects in Pakistan to stay on alert, pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen security protection, take strict precautions, and stop going out unless necessary.