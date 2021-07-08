FO pays rich tribute to Burhan Muzaffar Wani

The Foreign Office on Thursday paid rich tribute to prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his fifth martyrdom anniversary for his just struggle for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

FO, in statement, said that Burhan Wani, through his sacrifice, rightly symbolized the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.

“Since his martyrdom in 2016, hundreds of Kashmiri youth have lost their lives at the hands of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK,” it added.

It further said that despite violating every single right of the Kashmiri people, India has, to this day, failed to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their just struggle.

“On its part, Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiris till the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” FO maintained.

The statement added that the day should also serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, and take concrete steps towards the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions.

“We also call upon the international community to play its due role in this regard,” the statement concluded.