Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

FO welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties for peace

Web DeskWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 05:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
FO welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties for peace

Pakistan on Friday welcomed Iran’s engagement with the Taliban and the Afghan government to sort out a peaceful solution for the conflict-hit country after the pullout of US troops.

“Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in response to queries by media persons about the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran.

“Pakistan considers the role of Iran in Afghan peace process as important,” FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said adding that Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighbouring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

He hoped that stakeholders in the Afghan peace process would seize the opportunity and achieve an ‘inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement’.

Tehran recently hosted the first significant peace talks in months in a previously unannounced meeting that comes as US forces leave.

The high-level peace talks between the Afghan sides follow months-old discussions in Qatar that have been stalled by a diplomatic impasse and escalating violence.

A joint statement released after the talks on Thursday said the Afghan government and Taliban agreed that ‘war is not the solution to the Afghanistan problem’ and that all efforts must be directed towards achieving a peaceful political solution.

The two sides also agreed to continue talks on the specific mechanisms of achieving lasting peace.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand
55 seconds ago
Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand

KARACHI: The state-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international...
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA
11 mins ago
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA

KARACHI: An un-missable era is dawning for the accountancy profession and its...
President Alvi
16 mins ago
President rejects bank’s plea on refusing refund to fraud victim

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday rejected the representation of the...
SAPM briefs US diplomat on Pakistan’s energy sector
23 mins ago
SAPM briefs US diplomat on Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gohar...
rupee
28 mins ago
Rupee recovers 16 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 16 paisas against the dollar on Friday, owing...
Privatisation Board reviews measures for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills
39 mins ago
Privatisation Board reviews measures for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Privatisation Board meeting on Friday reviewed the measures to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand
55 seconds ago
Pakistan plans to import 500,000 tonnes of wheat to meet demand

KARACHI: The state-owned Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international...
Railway land to be leased under public-private partnership
5 mins ago
Railway land to be leased under public-private partnership

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday said that...
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA
11 mins ago
More collaboration, collective action needed to tackle risks: ACCA

KARACHI: An un-missable era is dawning for the accountancy profession and its...
President Alvi
16 mins ago
President rejects bank’s plea on refusing refund to fraud victim

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday rejected the representation of the...