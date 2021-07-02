Double Click 728 x 90
Foods That Can Help Raise Low Blood Pressure

Raba NoorWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:37 am
Low Blood Pressure

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, can have a different impact on people depending on their age, medical history, and overall condition. Abnormally low blood pressure can cause fainting and dizziness. But in severe cases, hypotension can be life-threatening. Normal blood pressure typically reads between 90/60 and 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg). But numbers outside this range can also be okay.

With reading under 90/60 mm Hg and symptoms, including blurry vision, confusion or trouble concentrating, dizziness, fainting, weakness, nausea, vomiting, and light-headedness. An individual is suggested to seek medical care if he/she faces a rapid pulse, shallow breathing, and cold or clammy skin.

More fluids: An individual is suggested to increase the intake of fluids on a daily basis. Dehydration tends to decrease blood volume, causing the blood pressure to drop. If one is into working out, staying hydrated during that time is essential.

Food high in vitamin B-12: Too little consumption of vitamin B-12 can lead to a certain type of anemia, which further causes low blood pressure and fatigue. Vitamin B-12 can be obtained from eggs, fortified cereals, animal meats, and nutritional yeast. Apart from this, chicken breast, ham, yogurt, trout, salmon, clams, and beef liver also have a high quantity of B12 vitamin.

Food high in folate: Folate is a nutrient of the vitamin B complex which is required by the body in a little amount to function and stay healthy. Folate, which helps to make red blood cells and can also contribute to anemia. Examples of folate-rich foods include citrus fruits, asparagus, lentils, beans, leafy greens, eggs, and liver.

Salt: Salty foods can increase blood pressure in an individual. Canned soup, cottage cheese, smoked fish, pickled items, and olives. Increasing the quantity of salt in regular food can also help.

Caffeine: Coffee and caffeinated tea can also help in temporarily spiking blood pressure. It stimulates the cardiovascular system and boosts the heart rate of an individual.

