Forex reserves drop $103 million to $24.312 billion

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 07:49 pm
Pakistan’s forex reserves rise to $23.297 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country declined $103 million to $24.312 billion by the week ended July 9, 2021, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $24.415 billion on July 2, 2021, it added.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) eased $25 million to $17.206 billion by the week ended July 9, 2021 as against $17.231 billion a week ago.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also fell $78 million to $7.106 billion during the period under review, compared with $7.184 billion a week ago.

