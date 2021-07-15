Forex reserves drop $103 million to $24.312 billion
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country declined $103 million to $24.312 billion by the week ended July 9, 2021, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The foreign exchange reserves of the country stood at $24.415 billion on July 2, 2021, it added.
The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) eased $25 million to $17.206 billion by the week ended July 9, 2021 as against $17.231 billion a week ago.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks also fell $78 million to $7.106 billion during the period under review, compared with $7.184 billion a week ago.
