In the United States, one in every 7.5 deaths is caused by sudden cardiac death.

Researchers have shown that nutrition has a significant impact on a person’s cardiovascular health.

Researchers discovered that persons who followed the Mediterranean diet the most strictly and did not have coronary heart disease had a lower risk of sudden cardiac death in the latest research.

People who mostly ate a conventional Southern diet, which included more fried food and sugary drinks, were more likely to die of a heart attack.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, adds to the body of evidence indicating the importance of food in cardiovascular health.

Constant routine fatty lunches including cheeseburgers and fries may shorten your life, while a dinner plate loaded with veggies may have the opposite effect.

The same was true for persons who liked potato chips and other “starchy” snacks in between meals.

People who ate a lot of veggies — especially at dinnertime — were on the other end of the range. They were nearly one-third less likely to die during the trial period than persons who rarely ate vegetables on their dinner plates.