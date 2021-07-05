Double Click 728 x 90
Fried foods and sugary drinks may lead to sudden cardiac death

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 05:04 pm
Fried foods and sugary drinks may lead to sudden cardiac death

In the United States, one in every 7.5 deaths is caused by sudden cardiac death.

Researchers have shown that nutrition has a significant impact on a person’s cardiovascular health.

Researchers discovered that persons who followed the Mediterranean diet the most strictly and did not have coronary heart disease had a lower risk of sudden cardiac death in the latest research.

People who mostly ate a conventional Southern diet, which included more fried food and sugary drinks, were more likely to die of a heart attack.

Researchers discovered a link between the Southern diet, which includes more fried foods and sugary drinks, and sudden cardiac mortality in a new study. They also found a relationship between the Mediterranean diet and a lower risk of sudden cardiac death.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, adds to the body of evidence indicating the importance of food in cardiovascular health.

Constant routine fatty lunches including cheeseburgers and fries may shorten your life, while a dinner plate loaded with veggies may have the opposite effect.

Researchers discovered that U.S. individuals who preferred a “Western” lunch — high in cheese, processed meat, refined grains, fat, and sugar, were at a high risk of death from heart disease.

The same was true for persons who liked potato chips and other “starchy” snacks in between meals.

People who ate a lot of veggies — especially at dinnertime — were on the other end of the range. They were nearly one-third less likely to die during the trial period than persons who rarely ate vegetables on their dinner plates.

