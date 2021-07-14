Galaxy A12 with Samsung Exynos 850 on the Way According to Reports

A new variant of Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to arrive with model number SM-A127F. The new phone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own chipset, Exynos 850. It will be an 8-core processor built on an 8nm process. It was reported by DealNTech.

There were previous reports that said a Samsung Galaxy A12s has passed the Bluetooth certification. However, it seems that it will be called Samsung Galaxy A12 after all. At this point, there are two conflicting points as to what SM-A127F will be called.

Apart from the improved processor, octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex A55 + 4×2.0 GHz Cortex A55), other specifications are almost the same.

The Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and support for 15W fast-charging. There’s also a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a main 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP. Storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy A12 came with Android 10 out of the box. As Samsung started rolling out Android 11 for its devices, this phone was among them to receive the latest update. the firmware is labeled A125FXXU1BUE3.