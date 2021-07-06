Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 04:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch

Samsung started rolling out the July 2021 security patch last week. Galaxy S10 was the first to get the new security patch. The update was later released to the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Tab Active 2, and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0. The Galaxy A52 recently joined the list of the latest devices to get a new security patch.

The Galaxy A52 (SM-A525M) has started receiving the latest security patch update in Bolivia and Panama. The latest update is named A525MUBY2AF3.

The update brings fixes to Android Auto-related bugs. Apart from security and privacy updates, the update could bring device stability improvements to mid-range smartphones.

The latest update can be installed through OTA update by navigating to Settings > Software update and tapping Download and Install. The update can also be installed manually by downloading it from the Samfirm website.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A52 earlier this year with Android 11 based One UI 3.

Samsung has promised to deliver three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors
39 mins ago
Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors

Every day seems to bring us a new leak about one of...
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features
5 hours ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer
5 hours ago
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer

OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 pro were launched by OPPO in Pakistan...
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000
6 hours ago
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000

TECNO Spark 7 or Samsung Galaxy A02s? Which one to choose? Since...
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs
7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M22 is the next phone in the M-series. It was...
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung
1 day ago
Next Qualcomm Flagship Chip Could Be Manufactured by Samsung

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ is manufactured using Samsung’s 5nm LPE process. It looks...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 yearsKarachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years
8 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Karachi to have 3,000 apartments with mortgaged instalment plans of over 20 years

KARACHI: Javedan Corporation, the developers of Naya Nazimabad, will launch, for the...
Tobey Maguire
14 mins ago
Tobey Maguire is all set to hit the big screen

Tobey Maguire became the heartthrob of many after showing his acting prowess...
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque
22 mins ago
Pakistan-China relationship leads to regional, global stability: Ambassador Haque

KARACHI: The friendly relations between Pakistan and China led to stability in...
Rupee do
23 mins ago
Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 19 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...