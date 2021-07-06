Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch

Samsung started rolling out the July 2021 security patch last week. Galaxy S10 was the first to get the new security patch. The update was later released to the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Tab Active 2, and the Galaxy Tab A 8.0. The Galaxy A52 recently joined the list of the latest devices to get a new security patch.

The Galaxy A52 (SM-A525M) has started receiving the latest security patch update in Bolivia and Panama. The latest update is named A525MUBY2AF3.

The update brings fixes to Android Auto-related bugs. Apart from security and privacy updates, the update could bring device stability improvements to mid-range smartphones.

The latest update can be installed through OTA update by navigating to Settings > Software update and tapping Download and Install. The update can also be installed manually by downloading it from the Samfirm website.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy A52 earlier this year with Android 11 based One UI 3.

Samsung has promised to deliver three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.