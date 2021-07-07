Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 11:11 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were not going to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), at least what the rumors said.

Now IceUniverse provides some evidence of ANC. The support of ANC by Galaxy Bud 2 can be seen in the screenshot below. As of now, the ANC is only supported in Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live.

A screenshot that reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will have active noise cancellation

The Buds 2 will also feature ANC, with the silicon ear tips as seen in the pairing animation yesterday. It will also feature Ambient Sound, which will allow the sounds from the surroundings to reach you. However, this feature was already available in original Buds.

As per IceUniverse, the new Galaxy Buds 2 will provide better bass as compared to previous buds. As it was seen that original buds had poor bass output and it was improved with Buds+.

Buds 2 will likely rival Buds Pro, which had a 2-way speaker with an 11nm driver. However, the better bass output will be the factor that will make Buds 2 better than previous buds.

The Galaxy buds 2 is rumored to have a price tag of $150-$170 (Rs24,000-Rs27,000) in the US market and €180-€200 in Europe. The price tags are similar to that of Buds Pro.

The Buds 2, the new foldable flagships, and the new smartwatches will be unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on August 11.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors
19 hours ago
Galaxy Buds 2 360-Degree GIFs Reveal the Design and Colors

Every day seems to bring us a new leak about one of...
Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch
19 hours ago
Galaxy A52 Starts Receiving July 2021 Security Patch

Samsung started rolling out the July 2021 security patch last week. Galaxy...
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features
23 hours ago
Realme C21Y is the Lastest Affordable Phone with Amazing Features

Realme C21Y is yet another addition to the Realme C-series. It has...
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer
24 hours ago
OPPO F19 Gets a Huge Price Cut of Rs5,000 as an EID Offer

OPPO F19 and OPPO F19 pro were launched by OPPO in Pakistan...
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000
1 day ago
TECNO Spark 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s; Budget-Friendly Smartphones Under RS20,000

TECNO Spark 7 or Samsung Galaxy A02s? Which one to choose? Since...
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy M22 Shows up on European Samsung Store; Revealing Pricing and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M22 is the next phone in the M-series. It was...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amitabh Bachchan
14 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan pays Dilip Kumar a touching tribute

Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood megastar, expressed his condolences on the death of...
How Did Yusuf Khan Of Peshawar Become Dilip Kumar Of India?
37 mins ago
How Did Yusuf Khan Of Peshawar Become Dilip Kumar Of India?

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who was born as Yusuf Khan in...
Govt To Make 400,000 Electronic Voting Machines In Next 6 Months
58 mins ago
Govt To Make 400,000 Electronic Voting Machines In Next 6 Months

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said that between...
Peshawar Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Peshawar
59 mins ago
Peshawar Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [7 July 2021]

Peshawar: Today Peshawar prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...