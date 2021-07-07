Galaxy Buds 2 to Have Active Noise Cancellation After All

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were not going to have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), at least what the rumors said.

Now IceUniverse provides some evidence of ANC. The support of ANC by Galaxy Bud 2 can be seen in the screenshot below. As of now, the ANC is only supported in Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live.

The Buds 2 will also feature ANC, with the silicon ear tips as seen in the pairing animation yesterday. It will also feature Ambient Sound, which will allow the sounds from the surroundings to reach you. However, this feature was already available in original Buds.

As per IceUniverse, the new Galaxy Buds 2 will provide better bass as compared to previous buds. As it was seen that original buds had poor bass output and it was improved with Buds+.

Buds 2 will likely rival Buds Pro, which had a 2-way speaker with an 11nm driver. However, the better bass output will be the factor that will make Buds 2 better than previous buds.

The Galaxy buds 2 is rumored to have a price tag of $150-$170 (Rs24,000-Rs27,000) in the US market and €180-€200 in Europe. The price tags are similar to that of Buds Pro.

The Buds 2, the new foldable flagships, and the new smartwatches will be unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on August 11.