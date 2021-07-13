Double Click 728 x 90
muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 01:18 pm
Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 200MP Camera, S Pen Support

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be featuring a more improved version of the 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor, the new phone will have a 200MP camera. It is pointed out that the S22 Ultra might release in January 2022.

The study is based on several industry sources and comes from a Korean newspaper. According to those sources, Olympus (a Japanese camera manufacturer) has approached Samsung to discuss a possible alliance. According to reports, Samsung has agreed to the terms, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would include an Olympus-branded 5-lens, 200MP camera.

The source also claims that S Pen support is on the way, but since this isn’t technically a new feature, we’re not sure if it will be included in the package. S Pen is also supported by the latest Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Since there are several rumors spreading out, it is not certain whether S22 Ultra will have S Pen support or a new camera. However, it is certain that the phone will not be released before next year.

Samsung recently launched Galaxy A22 in the Pakistani market with a price tag of Rs43,749.

It features a 6.4-inch smooth 90Hz Super AMOLED display. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is available in a 6GB/4GB+128GB variant.

It has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera setup at the back with a 13MP selfie shooter within the water drop notch. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Download BOL News App for latest news

