Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled next month. However, almost everything about the phone has been revealed via leaks.

Yesterday, the phone’s design was leaked, while its specifications have been revealed over the past few weeks. It has now been confirmed that the new galaxy foldable phone will feature a Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM.

The US variant of the phone, labeled SM-F926U, was spotted on the Geekbench platform today. It confirms that the smartphone will feature Snapdragon 888 instead of the recently launched Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The device also features 12GB of RAM. However, it could feature 16GB RAM. It comes with 512GB of built-in storage. It has also been revealed that it will run Android 11.

Specifications

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 6.23 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display and a 7.55 inch internal Super AMOLED foldable display

Both the screens feature HDR10+ and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It also has S-Pen compatibility. The phone is expected to come with Android 11 based OneUI 3.1.1. Other features include an IP68 rating, stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung DeX, 5G, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple-camera configuration on the back, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display, and a 16MP under-display selfie camera below the foldable display, which was revealed yesterday. The autofocus lens of the 12MP ultrawide camera can also be used as a macro camera. All of the cameras are planned to record video in 4K at 60 frames per second.

A 4,400mAh battery powers the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which also supports 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.