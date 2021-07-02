Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 01:05 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled next month. However, almost everything about the phone has been revealed via leaks.

Yesterday, the phone’s design was leaked, while its specifications have been revealed over the past few weeks. It has now been confirmed that the new galaxy foldable phone will feature a Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM.

The US variant of the phone, labeled SM-F926U, was spotted on the Geekbench platform today. It confirms that the smartphone will feature Snapdragon 888 instead of the recently launched Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The device also features 12GB of RAM. However, it could feature 16GB RAM. It comes with 512GB of built-in storage. It has also been revealed that it will run Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Snapdragon 888 Geekbench

Specifications

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 6.23 inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display and a 7.55 inch internal Super AMOLED foldable display

Both the screens feature HDR10+ and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It also has S-Pen compatibility. The phone is expected to come with Android 11 based OneUI 3.1.1. Other features include an IP68 rating, stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint reader, Samsung Pay, Samsung DeX, 5G, LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, UWB, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 12MP+12MP+12MP triple-camera configuration on the back, a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display, and a 16MP under-display selfie camera below the foldable display, which was revealed yesterday. The autofocus lens of the 12MP ultrawide camera can also be used as a macro camera. All of the cameras are planned to record video in 4K at 60 frames per second.

A 4,400mAh battery powers the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which also supports 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices
4 hours ago
Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices

Samsung has released the enterprise variants of some of its devices that...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
19 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s coming soon with thumbprint security

The Samsung Galaxy A02s was released last year, and the company will...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
21 hours ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch
1 day ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders the Oppo A16, appeared on Twitter thanks to...
OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this is not the only phone lined up for this year’s release. OnePlus Nord 2, the sequel to last year’s OnePlus Nord, is also set to release by the third quarter of 2021. Before release, few specifications were leaked online.
1 day ago
Oneplus Nord 2 Pictures and Features Leaked Online

OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

TikTok exceeds video limit to 3 minutes
3 mins ago
TikTok Planning To Exceed video length to 3 minutes, Up From 60 Seconds

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to roll out a new...
Parliamentary Committee Session
24 mins ago
Govt, opposition & valiant armed forces concordant regarding security issues

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee session on National Security was...
Israel airstrike on Gaza
45 mins ago
Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation to inflammable balloons

Following the latest unrest, Israel has launched new airstrikes on Gaza in...
Google Chrome will soon get a ‘HTTPS-Only Mode' feature
1 hour ago
Google Chrome will soon get a ‘HTTPS-Only Mode’ feature

According to 9to5Google, Google Chrome will be gaining an ‘HTTPS-only mode' soon....