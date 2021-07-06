Germany ease travel restrictions for the UK, India, and other countries

The German government is relaxing coronavirus travel restrictions for tourists from the United Kingdom and four other countries. Depending on your vaccination status, this means a shorter or no quarantine period.

Travelers from the United Kingdom to Germany will face fewer quarantine restrictions as a result of revised recommendations published on Monday by the German federal government agency the Robert Koch Institute, Portugal, Russia, India, and Nepal were all downgraded.

Visitors to such countries will have fewer needs as a result of the change. On their return or arrival, people who have received both vaccination doses or can show they have recovered from COVID-19 will not need to isolate.

People who have not been vaccinated will be required to self-isolate, but only for up to 10 days. They will also have the option to leave isolation early with a negative coronavirus test on the fifth day.

Jens Spahn, the Minister of Health, hinted last week that a policy reform could be on the way.