Ghana Ali’s Latest Picture With Husband

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 11:21 pm
Ghana Ali Raza is a Talented Pakistani television, film, and theater actress.

She is idolized because of her attractive looks and her acting skills in Pakistani dramas.

She gained fame from the drama serial Sangdil.

Fans adored her in drama serials Besharam and Aap Kay Liye as well.

Recently, she got married at a close family event.

Her husband is a deep-rooted businessman who doesn’t belong to the media. She often posts pictures with her husband.

Lately, Ghana has posted a new picture with her husband on her Instagram, in which her husband is wearing ladies’ headbands and Ghana is admiring him in the picture.

She captioned the post, ‘If you can make me plumber, I can make you a baby”

Netizens seem to have lost their calm and started criticizing the couple in different ways.

Some of the fans sauntered the couple in a lighter tone, many others mortified the couple and said that the private pictures should not be posted on social media.

Here are comments for you guys.

 

 

 

 

 

 

