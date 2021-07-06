Double Click 728 x 90
Gigi Hadid asks paparazzi to avoid from photographing Khai

Hina Masood

06th Jul, 2021. 12:24 pm
Gigi Hadid eye makeup

Gigi Hadid wrote a long letter to the media, urging that they refrain from photographing her baby Khai as she grows older.

The supermodel announced on Instagram Story that she will no longer hide her baby girl’s face when she leaves the house.

She did request that the photographers respect their privacy by blurring any photos with Khai’s face in them.

Calling it ‘a letter from a Mamma,’ Gigi wrote, “As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places- a true blessing.”

“On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sunshade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures,” she said.

“I know the laws change State to State, and I’ve seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred – but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images. I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen,” Gigi went on.

“It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family,” she continued.

