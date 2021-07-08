Double Click 728 x 90
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 04:22 pm
Global Vaccine Plan

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for the world to put a Global Vaccine Plan in place to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, as the death toll topped four million, a statement said on Thursday.

Guterres said that the global death toll officially passed four million late Wednesday, marking yet another “grim milestone” and underlining the urgent need for a Global Vaccine Plan.

“Many of us know this loss directly and feel its pain”, he said, adding: “We mourn mothers and fathers who gave guidance, sons and daughters who inspired us, grandmothers and grandfathers who shared wisdom, colleagues and friends who lifted our lives.”

He said while vaccines “offer a ray of hope”, most of the world lagged behind. “The virus is outpacing vaccine distribution. This pandemic is clearly far from over; more than half its victims died this year. Many millions more are at risk if the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire.”

“The more Covid-19 spreads, the more variants we see,” the UN chief said, adding that some of which are more transmissible, more deadly and more likely to undermine the effectiveness of the current vaccines.

“Bridging the vaccine gap requires the greatest global public health effort in history,” Guterres said, calling for a Global Vaccine Plan to at least double production of vaccines and ensure equitable distribution, using the UN-supported Covax international Covid inoculation facility, as the main platform.

An effective global plan would support implementation and financing; increase countries’ readiness and capacity to roll out immunisation programmes, and tackle “the serious problem of vaccine hesitancy”, he said.

“To realise this plan, I am calling for an Emergency Task Force that brings together all the countries with vaccine production capacities, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global vaccine alliance GAVI, and international financial institutions able to deal with the relevant pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, and other key stakeholders.”

The UN secretary-general said vaccine equity was “the greatest immediate moral test of our times”, calling it a practical necessity. “Until everyone is vaccinated, everyone is under threat,” he added.

