Global Village announces opening dates for Season 26; bidding process for kiosks opened

DUBAI: Global Village continues its preparations ahead of Season 26, working hard to lay the foundations and finalise plans for another season of fun, memories, and success.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment has announced that its gates will reopen to the world on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to operate over 167 days until April 10, 2022.

Finding great partners to deliver the very best guest experience is a fundamental part of the preparations and Global Village started its search for new concepts and offerings last May.



While many partners were already on board for the upcoming season, innovative business minds and passionate entrepreneurs still have time to bid for their very own street food kiosk or food cart and guest services offering.

Interested parties are invited to register now as final touches are made to the Season 26 master plan. Prospective partners for kiosks and food carts have until August 1, 2021, to submit their concepts and bids before the “Request for Proposal” (RFP) closes.

Bader Anwahi, chief executive officer of the Global Village, said: “Every year, we work hand-in-hand with thousands of commercial partners and exhibitors, and this year we are particularly proud of our role in supporting the economy, as well as helping to further Dubai’s positioning as both a tourist and business hub. As we look ahead to Season 26, we have much to be optimistic about. We look forward to building on [the] last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success.”

Global Village is renowned for its street food offering, and kiosks are a perfect opportunity for foodie entrepreneurs whether they are taking their first steps, looking to expand their business or want to pilot a new idea.



It is committed to supporting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and has planned many improvements in the areas, which host street food kiosks.

“Last year, we created Fiesta Street, which proved to be a great success for the kiosks that were positioned in that area. This season we have planned major enhancements to the street that runs between the Main Stage and Carnival with a beautiful new fountain feature, seating area and photo opportunity for great family memories,” Anwahi said.

“We are committed to serve as a launch pad for both local and international businesses. Our ongoing investment in improved guest experience directly impacts revenues for our partners and is key to their continued success.”

Global Village has always been a great platform for entrepreneurs and SMEs, providing even more support for its partners every season. From visa services to insurance and from payment solutions to tax services, the dedicated team at the Partner Happiness Centre works hand-in-hand with even the newest entrepreneurs to give them the best chance of business success.

Kiosks are particularly accessible with low rent, free amenities and no trade licence necessary. Entrepreneurs can get more information and register their interest on the Global Village website.