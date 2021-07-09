Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro Full Specifications Leaked; Expected Launch by Fall

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 03:32 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro Full Specifications Leaked; Expeted Launch by Fall

Google is expected to launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this fall. Earlier a leakster said that Mountain View is developing a custom SoC. Today Jon Posser shares what he says are the final specifications of the phones.

There will be a massive bump in the battery sized. Pixel 6 will have 4,614 mAh battery while Pixel 6 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery.

the Google Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4″ AMOLED display. it will have only two cameras at the back – 50Mp main along with 12MP ultrawide. The RAM will be 8GB, while there will be two storage options – 128GB and 256GB.

The pixel 6 Pro will have an even bigger screen of 6.71″, that according to Posser will be P-OLED. it will feature a 12MP selfie camera, while at the back there will be a 5oMP main camera, a 48MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. it will have 12GB RAM. there will be one more storage variant than the regular Pixel 6 – 512GB.

Both phones will be shipped with the latest upcoming Android 12. According to Posser, Google is also promising at least five years of Android upgrades, which is great news for a wee crowd the Pixel owners.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Qualcomm Announces Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with Snapdragon 888 and 6.78" 144Hz AMOLED Screen
4 hours ago
Qualcomm Announces Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders with Snapdragon 888 and 6.78″ 144Hz AMOLED Screen

Qualcomm boasts over 1.6 million ‘Snapdragon Insiders,' a group of fans and...
OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek DImensity 1200-AI, Official Sources
5 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 5G To Launch WIth Enhanced MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, Official Sources

OnePlus Nord 2 5G started surfacing on the internet. according to reports,...
Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera
6 hours ago
Vivo Announces Y53s 4G with Helio G80 and 64MP Triple Camera

Vivo launched the Y53s 5G last month, and today, the company announced...
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Keyboard Accessory Leaks; Launches Later This Month
1 day ago
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Keyboard Accessory Leaks; Launches Later This Month

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has been around in the rumors for a...
TECNO Phantom X May Not be Released in Pakistan
1 day ago
TECNO Phantom X May Not be Released in Pakistan

TECNO Phantom X is the first flagship phone from the budget brand....
Vivo X70 May Have 1/1.5" Main Camera Sensor with Gimbal Stabilization
2 days ago
Vivo X70 May Have 1/1.5″ Main Camera Sensor with Gimbal Stabilization

Vivo may be preparing to launch the next X-series phone. And this...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Investment opportunities in UAE
12 mins ago
Pakistani businessmen invited to explore investment opportunities in UAE

KARACHI: The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has...
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”
22 mins ago
Pak vs Eng: Babar zam advice Pakistan team “Ghabrana nahi hai”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam told his teammates, during the post-match press conference,...
Effective anti-corruption strategy
30 mins ago
Effective anti-corruption strategy starts yielding results: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal said that...
34 mins ago
Scarlett Johansson gushes over her daughter calling her ‘my shadow’

Scarlett Johansson, an American actress, recently sat down for an interview and...