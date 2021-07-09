Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro Full Specifications Leaked; Expected Launch by Fall

Google is expected to launch Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this fall. Earlier a leakster said that Mountain View is developing a custom SoC. Today Jon Posser shares what he says are the final specifications of the phones.

There will be a massive bump in the battery sized. Pixel 6 will have 4,614 mAh battery while Pixel 6 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery.

the Google Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4″ AMOLED display. it will have only two cameras at the back – 50Mp main along with 12MP ultrawide. The RAM will be 8GB, while there will be two storage options – 128GB and 256GB.

The pixel 6 Pro will have an even bigger screen of 6.71″, that according to Posser will be P-OLED. it will feature a 12MP selfie camera, while at the back there will be a 5oMP main camera, a 48MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide. it will have 12GB RAM. there will be one more storage variant than the regular Pixel 6 – 512GB.

Both phones will be shipped with the latest upcoming Android 12. According to Posser, Google is also promising at least five years of Android upgrades, which is great news for a wee crowd the Pixel owners.