Govt hailed for taking stakeholders in confidence for ease of doing business

KARACHI: The businessmen have appreciated the decision of the Ministry of Industries and Production and the Ministry of Commerce to consult experts from various sectors and seek their input for the ease of doing business, a statement said.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver said: “We are extremely happy that the government has decided to consult experts as advised by us, from various sectors such as textiles, rice, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering, electronic goods, leather, sports goods, surgical goods and information technology and seek their advice on how to eliminate unnecessary hassles and regulations for making business activities easy for all the businessmen, whether big or small.”

In this connection, Thaver said: “We have recommended the names of experts who will pinpoint the shortcomings and impediments in growth of these sectors.”

“In a recent meeting with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) chief executive officer Hashim Raza, we had suggested having a consultative body of experts and asked him to convey this to the ministry. We are glad that our suggestions have been well-received to facilitate entrepreneurs rather than burden them with formalities and orthodox procedures, which are wasting time and also costing entrepreneurs and promoting corruption,” he added.

In this age of internet, one needs to do away with old methods of lengthy procedures, Thaver said, adding that it is much appreciated and he welcomed the inclusive policy and attitude of the government.

The Unisame president advised the government to focus on those entrepreneurs who are inclined to modernise their units if the doing business is made easy for them by removing the cumbersome procedures.

He urged the government to make such rules and regulations, which make it easy for entrepreneurs to do business.