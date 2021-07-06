Double Click 728 x 90
Govt recommends referring domestic violence bill to Council of Islamic Ideology

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 08:08 pm
Babar-Awan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, regarding the domestic violence bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology.

In the letter, he asked for a review of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2021, by the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

It’s a constitutional body that advises the legislature on whether or not a certain law is according to the  the commands of Islam.

Awan states in the letter that the bill, primarily passed by the National Assembly (NA) in April this year, was denoted back to the Lower House of Parliament after the Senate suggested amendments to the proposed law.

The letter further shows concerns “regarding various definitions and other contents of the bill.”

It adds: “Most importantly it is being highlighted that the bill contravenes the Islamic [injunctions] and way of life as enshrined in the responsibility of the state in Article 31 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

Citing Article 230 (1) (b) of the Constitution, the letter says it “empowers the Islamic Council (CII) to advise a House, a Provincial Assembly, a President or a Governor on any question referred to it as to whether a proposed law is or is not repugnant to the [injunctions] of Islam”.

Moreover, under Article 230 (1) (a), the body can make references to parliament about ways and means to inspire Muslims in Pakistan to lead their lives, independently and together, in agreement with the principles of Islam, Awan has stated in the letter.

On these grounds, he wrote, it is prudent that the bill is devoted to the CII.

 

 

