Govt takes decision on COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

04th Jul, 2021. 12:11 am
Over 72,000 Health, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Pakistan: NCOC

The health ministry has decided to distribute COVID-19 risk allowance only to front-line health workers in federal hospitals and institutions.

The health ministry stated in a letter to federal administered hospitals and institutions and asked the management to provide statistics of health workers for the delivery of COVID-19 risk allowance to them.

The coronavirus risk grant will be applicable from April 1, 2020, for front-line health workers.

It has been directed to provide the list of health workers till July 5, otherwise, the hospitals or institutions will not get the risk allowance.

It further stated that the finance ministry had already issued commands for the payment of the stipend to the health workers.

In June last year, the federal government had approved the coronavirus risk allowance for the health professionals performing coronavirus duties as a token of recognition of their dauntless bravery.

The government had allocated Rs480 million for the special risk allowance to encourage the frontline warriors in the fight against the COVID-19.

It had been announced to provide a special risk allowance, equal to one-month basic salary, to over 3,000 health professionals performing coronavirus duties at the federal government’s hospitals.

 

